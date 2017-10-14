The Lost Indie City “1979” setlist
Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
Forgotten Rebels – In Love with the System
The Damned – Smash it Up
Buzzcocks – Harmony in My Head
The Monks – Bad Habits
The Cars – Double Life
B52s – Planet Claire
Nick Gilder – Metro Jets
Elvis Costello – Oliver’s Army
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime
Squeeze – Cool for Cats
Devo – Pink Pussycat
Teenage Head – Picture My Face
The Jam – Eton Rifles
The Stranglers – Duchess
Joe Jackson – It’s Different for Girls
Blue Peter – Living in the Eighties
The Slits – Typical Girls
Blondie – Dreaming
XTC – Life Begins at the Hop
The Specials – Stupid Marriage
Peter Tosh – Mystic Man
Boomtown Rats – Diamond Smiles
The Clash – Hateful
The Demics – New York City
Japan – Quiet Life
The Police – The Beds Too Big Without You
The Skids – Into the Valley
PiL – Death Disco
Magazine – Back To Nature