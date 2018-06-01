The Lost Indie City “Are they for Real”? Setlist

Aquabats – PoolParty

Toy Dolls – Fiery Jack

The Dick Van Dykes – Curling

Dread Zeppelin – Your Time is Going To Come

Presidents of the USA – Peaches

Devo – Girl you Want

Barenaked Ladies – McDonalds Girl

Captain Sensible – Wot

Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies

Dead Milkman – Punk Rock Girl

The Murmurs – You Suck

Ween – Push the Little Daisies

Bowling for Soup – 1985

Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized

Meyrn Cadell – The Sweater

Yachts – Suffice to Say

B52s – There’s a Moon in the Sky (Called the Moon)

Fun Lovin Criminals – Scooby Snacks

Art Brut – We Formed a Band

Nada Surf – Popular

Nerf Herder – Van Halen

Cake – Short Skirt Long Jacket

Snuff – What Ever happened to the Likely Lads

The Smiths – Frankly Mr. Shankly

Forgotten Rebels – England Keep Your Own Stars

Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio

The Rutles – Cheese & Onions

Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money

Flaming Lips – Christmas at the Zoo

Squids – Is it the Same?

Gruesomes – Hey

Jarvis Cocker – Leftovers