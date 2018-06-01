The Lost Indie City “Are they for Real”? Setlist
Aquabats – PoolParty
Toy Dolls – Fiery Jack
The Dick Van Dykes – Curling
Dread Zeppelin – Your Time is Going To Come
Presidents of the USA – Peaches
Devo – Girl you Want
Barenaked Ladies – McDonalds Girl
Captain Sensible – Wot
Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies
Dead Milkman – Punk Rock Girl
The Murmurs – You Suck
Ween – Push the Little Daisies
Bowling for Soup – 1985
Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
Meyrn Cadell – The Sweater
Yachts – Suffice to Say
B52s – There’s a Moon in the Sky (Called the Moon)
Fun Lovin Criminals – Scooby Snacks
Art Brut – We Formed a Band
Nada Surf – Popular
Nerf Herder – Van Halen
Cake – Short Skirt Long Jacket
Snuff – What Ever happened to the Likely Lads
The Smiths – Frankly Mr. Shankly
Forgotten Rebels – England Keep Your Own Stars
Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio
The Rutles – Cheese & Onions
Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money
Flaming Lips – Christmas at the Zoo
Squids – Is it the Same?
Gruesomes – Hey
Jarvis Cocker – Leftovers