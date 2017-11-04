The Lost Indie City “BEST Last Efforts” setlist Nov 3 2017

The Lost Indie City “Best Last Efforts” setlist

David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything Away

Talk Talk – Ascension Day

Sleater Kinney – Price Tag

Talking Heads – Nothing But Flowers

The Monks – Don’t Want No Reds

Mr. Bungle – None of them knew they were Robots

Fugazi – Cashout

Rage Against the Machine – Born of a Broken Man

The Clash – This is England

Husker Du – Could you be the One

Leatherface – Never Say Goodbye

Tiltwheel – I Spent my Spring-break in Vancouver B.C. And all I got was this dumb song

The Verve – Rather Be

The Smiths – I Started Something, I Couldn’t Finish

My Chemical Romance – Sing

Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby

White Stripes – Rag & Bone

Nirvana – Pennyroyal Tea

The Jam – Town Called Malice

Peter Tosh – Vampire

Joe Strummer – Arms Aloft

Pulp – Trees

Police – Oh My God

Johnny Cash – I Hung My Head

Roxy Music – The Main Thing

Joy Division – Heart & SouL