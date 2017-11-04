The Lost Indie City “BEST Last Efforts” setlist Nov 3 2017

The Lost Indie City “Best Last Efforts” setlist
David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything Away
Talk Talk – Ascension Day
Sleater Kinney – Price Tag
Talking Heads – Nothing But Flowers
The Monks – Don’t Want No Reds
Mr. Bungle – None of them knew they were Robots
Fugazi – Cashout
Rage Against the Machine – Born of a Broken Man
The Clash – This is England
Husker Du – Could you be the One
Leatherface – Never Say Goodbye
Tiltwheel – I Spent my Spring-break in Vancouver B.C. And all I got was this dumb song
The Verve – Rather Be
The Smiths – I Started Something, I Couldn’t Finish
My Chemical Romance – Sing
Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby
White Stripes – Rag & Bone
Nirvana – Pennyroyal Tea
The Jam – Town Called Malice
Peter Tosh – Vampire
Joe Strummer – Arms Aloft
Pulp – Trees
Police – Oh My God
Johnny Cash – I Hung My Head
Roxy Music – The Main Thing
Joy Division – Heart & SouL