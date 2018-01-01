The Lost Indie City, “Best Produced Records” setlist Jan 1 2018
NIN – Down In It
Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien
Stone Roses – I AmThe Resurrection
Beastie Boys – Root Down
Massive Attack – ManNext Door
Tricky – Puppy Toy
The Cure – Closedown
The Verve – Weeping Willow
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – 2 Tribes
ACT – Snobbery & Decay
ABC – Poison Arrow
Simple Minds – Belfast Child
XTC – The MeetingPlace
The Charlatans – Sproston Green
PJ Harvey – The Glorious Land
Beck – Lonesome Tears
Skydiggers – Monday Morning
REM – Try Not To Breathe
U2 – Red Hill Mining Town
Posies – Dream all day
Redd Kross- Lady in Front Row
Nirvana – Drain You
RATM – Know your Enemy
David Sylvian – Red Guitar