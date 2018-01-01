The Lost Indie City, “Best Produced Records” setlist Jan 1 2018

NIN – Down In It

Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien

Stone Roses – I AmThe Resurrection

Beastie Boys – Root Down

Massive Attack – ManNext Door

Tricky – Puppy Toy

The Cure – Closedown

The Verve – Weeping Willow

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – 2 Tribes

ACT – Snobbery & Decay

ABC – Poison Arrow

Simple Minds – Belfast Child

XTC – The MeetingPlace

The Charlatans – Sproston Green

PJ Harvey – The Glorious Land

Beck – Lonesome Tears

Skydiggers – Monday Morning

REM – Try Not To Breathe

U2 – Red Hill Mining Town

Posies – Dream all day

Redd Kross- Lady in Front Row

Nirvana – Drain You

RATM – Know your Enemy

David Sylvian – Red Guitar