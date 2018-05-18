The Lost Indie City “Chain of Covers” setlist

Jimmy Cliff – Ruby Soho

Rancid – Sheena is a Punk Rocker

Ramones – I Don’t Want to Grow Up

Tom Waits – Gun Street Girl

Johnny Cash – Hurt

NIN – Dead Souls

Joy Division – Sister Ray

Velvet Underground – Guilty

Hammock – Black Metallic

Rob Dickinson – Mercy Street

Peter Gabriel – Mirrorball

Elbow – Golden Slumbers

Iron & Wine – Such Great Heights

Postal Service – Suddenly Everything Has Changed

Flaming Lips – Smothered in Hugs

Guided by Voices – Hold On Hope

H2O – Someday I Suppose

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Rudie Can’t Fail

Clash – Police & Thieves

Junior Murvin- Stop the Crime

The Get Up Kids – Close to Me

The Cure – World in My Eyes

Depeche Mode – Dirt

The Stooges – 1969

Richard Hawley- Some Candy Talking

Jesus & Mary Chain – Ghost of a Smile

Pogues – A Pair of Brown Eyes