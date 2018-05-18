The Lost Indie City “Chain of Covers” setlist
Jimmy Cliff – Ruby Soho
Rancid – Sheena is a Punk Rocker
Ramones – I Don’t Want to Grow Up
Tom Waits – Gun Street Girl
Johnny Cash – Hurt
NIN – Dead Souls
Joy Division – Sister Ray
Velvet Underground – Guilty
Hammock – Black Metallic
Rob Dickinson – Mercy Street
Peter Gabriel – Mirrorball
Elbow – Golden Slumbers
Iron & Wine – Such Great Heights
Postal Service – Suddenly Everything Has Changed
Flaming Lips – Smothered in Hugs
Guided by Voices – Hold On Hope
H2O – Someday I Suppose
Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Rudie Can’t Fail
Clash – Police & Thieves
Junior Murvin- Stop the Crime
The Get Up Kids – Close to Me
The Cure – World in My Eyes
Depeche Mode – Dirt
The Stooges – 1969
Richard Hawley- Some Candy Talking
Jesus & Mary Chain – Ghost of a Smile
Pogues – A Pair of Brown Eyes