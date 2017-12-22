The Lost Indie City “Christmas Vol 2” setlist Dec 22 2017

The Lost Indie City “Christmas Volume 2” setlist Dec 22 2017

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – This Time of Year

Low – Just Like Christmas

The Shins – Wonderful Christmastime

Belle & Sebastian – Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto

Barenaked Ladies with Sara M. – God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

The Yeahs Yeah Yeahs – All I Want for Christmas

Death Cab for Cutie – Christmas Please Come Home

Pearl Jam – Let Me Sleep

Kate Bush – December Will Be Magic Again

Tori Amos – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Scritti Politti – Snow in Sun

Best Coast & Wavves – Got Something For You

The Futureheads – Christmas Was Better in the 80s

Weezer – O Come All Ye Faithful

Band of Horses – The First Song

Maine – Santa Stole my Girlfriend

Iggy Pop – White Christmas

Smashing Pumpkins – Christmastime

The Flaming Lips – Christmas at the Zoo

The Killers – I Feel it in My Bones

Leonard Cohen – Winter Lady

Silkworm – Merry Christmas

Tuscadero – Holidays R Hell

Sum 41 & Tenacious D – Things I Want

Galaxie 500 – Listen to the Snow Falling

Chemical Brothers – Snow

REM – Deck the Halls

Joan Jett – Drummer boy,

Selector – Skank to Christmas

XTC – Thanks for Christmas

The Waitresses – Christmas wrapping

The New Pornographers -The Spirit of Giving