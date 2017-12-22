The Lost Indie City “Christmas Vol 2” setlist Dec 22 2017

The Lost Indie City “Christmas Volume 2” setlist Dec 22 2017
Mighty Mighty Bosstones – This Time of Year
Low – Just Like Christmas
The Shins – Wonderful Christmastime
Belle & Sebastian – Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto
Barenaked Ladies with Sara M. – God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
The Yeahs Yeah Yeahs – All I Want for Christmas
Death Cab for Cutie – Christmas Please Come Home
Pearl Jam – Let Me Sleep
Kate Bush – December Will Be Magic Again
Tori Amos – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Scritti Politti – Snow in Sun
Best Coast & Wavves – Got Something For You
The Futureheads – Christmas Was Better in the 80s
Weezer – O Come All Ye Faithful
Band of Horses – The First Song
Maine – Santa Stole my Girlfriend
Iggy Pop – White Christmas
Smashing Pumpkins – Christmastime
The Flaming Lips – Christmas at the Zoo
The Killers – I Feel it in My Bones
Leonard Cohen – Winter Lady
Silkworm – Merry Christmas
Tuscadero – Holidays R Hell
Sum 41 & Tenacious D – Things I Want
Galaxie 500 – Listen to the Snow Falling
Chemical Brothers – Snow
REM – Deck the Halls
Joan Jett – Drummer boy,
Selector – Skank to Christmas
XTC – Thanks for Christmas
The Waitresses – Christmas wrapping
The New Pornographers -The Spirit of Giving