The Lost Indie City “Covering our Tweens” setlist

The Lost Indie City “Covering our Tweens” set list

Letters to Cleo – I Want You to Want Me

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Detroit Rock City

Smashing Pumpkins – Clones

The Donnas – Dancing with Myself

Liz Phair/Material Issue – Tra La La Song

Juliana Hatfield/Tanya Donnelly – Josie & the Pussycats

Ramones – Spider-Man

Bowling for Soup – Gilligan’s Island

Violent Femmes – Do you Really Want to Hurt Me

The Postal Service – Against All Odds

Eleven Shadows – Space Age Love song

Nada Surf – If You Leave

Foo Fighters – Baker Street

The Ataris – The Boys of Summer

Frickin A – Jessie’s Girl

Goldfinger – 99 Red Balloons

Shriekback – Get Down Tonight

The Chosen Few – Theme from Shaft

311 – alive Song

Dream Academy – Love

Stray Cats – Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Reel Big Fish – Take on Me

The Slits – I Heard it Through the Grapevine

Death cab for Cutie – This Charming Man

Erasure – Solsbury Hill

10,000 Maniacs – Peace Train

Lacuna Coil – Enjoy the Silence

Radiohead – Headmaster Ritual

Gnarls Barkley – Gone daddy gone

Fumanchu – Godzilla

Melvis and the jive cats – Call me