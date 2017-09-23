The Lost Indie City “Covering our Tweens” setlist

The Lost Indie City “Covering our Tweens” set list
Letters to Cleo – I Want You to Want Me
Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Detroit Rock City
Smashing Pumpkins – Clones
The Donnas – Dancing with Myself
Liz Phair/Material Issue – Tra La La Song
Juliana Hatfield/Tanya Donnelly – Josie & the Pussycats
Ramones – Spider-Man
Bowling for Soup – Gilligan’s Island
Violent Femmes – Do you Really Want to Hurt Me
The Postal Service – Against All Odds
Eleven Shadows – Space Age Love song
Nada Surf – If You Leave
Foo Fighters – Baker Street
The Ataris – The Boys of Summer
Frickin A – Jessie’s Girl
Goldfinger – 99 Red Balloons
Shriekback – Get Down Tonight
The Chosen Few – Theme from Shaft
311 – alive Song
Dream Academy – Love
Stray Cats – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Reel Big Fish – Take on Me
The Slits – I Heard it Through the Grapevine
Death cab for Cutie – This Charming Man
Erasure – Solsbury Hill
10,000 Maniacs – Peace Train
Lacuna Coil – Enjoy the Silence
Radiohead – Headmaster Ritual
Gnarls Barkley – Gone daddy gone
Fumanchu – Godzilla
Melvis and the jive cats – Call me