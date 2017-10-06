The Lost Indie City “Drummers” setlist

Smashing Pumpkins – Bury Me

Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose

Silversun Pickups – Common Reactor

Foo Fighters – Breakout

The Charlatans – You’re Not Very Well

Love & Rockets – No New Tale to Tell

Happy Mondays – Step On

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Grey Cell Green

The Police – No Time This Time

Blondie – Atomic

Kasabian – Processed Beats

Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid

Faith No More – Be Aggresive

Rage Against The Machine – No Shelter

Nirvana – Aneurysm

Tool – Opiate

New Order – Denial

Blue Man Group (f. Tracy Bonham) – Up to the Roof

Franz Ferdinand – Outsiders

Beady Eye – Flick of the Finger

Radiohead – The National Anthem

Mutemath – Obsolete

Muse – The Handler

Alice in Chains – Them Bones