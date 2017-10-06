The Lost Indie City “Drummers” setlist
Smashing Pumpkins – Bury Me
Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose
Silversun Pickups – Common Reactor
Foo Fighters – Breakout
The Charlatans – You’re Not Very Well
Love & Rockets – No New Tale to Tell
Happy Mondays – Step On
Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Grey Cell Green
The Police – No Time This Time
Blondie – Atomic
Kasabian – Processed Beats
Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid
Faith No More – Be Aggresive
Rage Against The Machine – No Shelter
Nirvana – Aneurysm
Tool – Opiate
New Order – Denial
Blue Man Group (f. Tracy Bonham) – Up to the Roof
Franz Ferdinand – Outsiders
Beady Eye – Flick of the Finger
Radiohead – The National Anthem
Mutemath – Obsolete
Muse – The Handler
Alice in Chains – Them Bones