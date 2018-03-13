The Lost Indie City “Duets” setlist March13 2018

The Lost Indie City “Duets” setlist

Jesus & Mary Chain with Hope Sandoval – Sometimes Always

Annie Lennox & David Bowie – Under Pressure

Yazoo- Only You

Iggy Pop & Kate Pierson – Candy

Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me

The Beautiful South – A Little Time

Ian McCulloch with Elizabeth Fraser – Candleland

The Postal Service – Nothing Better

Stephen Stanley Band – Next to You

Stars – Your Ex-lover is Dead

Nick Cave & Shane MacGowan – What a Wonderful World

Peter Gabriel with Kate Bush – Don’t Give Up

Ben Folds with Regina Spektor – You Don’t Know Me

Against Me – Borne of the FM Waves of the Heart

Jack White with Loretta Lynn – Portland Oregon

Toots & The Maytals with Bonnie Raitt – True Love is Hard to Find

Deftones – Passenger

White Zombie – Black Sunshine

Gorillaz – Dare

The Killers – Tranquilize

Billy Bragg with Kirsty MacColl – A New England

PJ Harvey with Thom Yorke – This Mess Were In

Beth Orton & Ryan Adams – Concrete Sky

Catherine Wheel with Tanya Donnelly – Judy Staring at the Sun

Tom Waits & Bette Midler – I Never Talk to Strangers

Wilco with Feist – You & I

REM with Patti Smith – E-bow the Letter

The New Pornographers – Myriad Harbour

Morrissey & Siouxsie – Interlude