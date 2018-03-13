The Lost Indie City “Duets” setlist March13 2018

The Lost Indie City “Duets” setlist
Jesus & Mary Chain with Hope Sandoval – Sometimes Always
Annie Lennox & David Bowie – Under Pressure
Yazoo- Only You
Iggy Pop & Kate Pierson – Candy
Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me
The Beautiful South – A Little Time
Ian McCulloch with Elizabeth Fraser – Candleland
The Postal Service – Nothing Better
Stephen Stanley Band – Next to You
Stars – Your Ex-lover is Dead
Nick Cave & Shane MacGowan – What a Wonderful World
Peter Gabriel with Kate Bush – Don’t Give Up
Ben Folds with Regina Spektor – You Don’t Know Me
Against Me – Borne of the FM Waves of the Heart
Jack White with Loretta Lynn – Portland Oregon
Toots & The Maytals with Bonnie Raitt – True Love is Hard to Find
Deftones – Passenger
White Zombie – Black Sunshine
Gorillaz – Dare
The Killers – Tranquilize
Billy Bragg with Kirsty MacColl – A New England
PJ Harvey with Thom Yorke – This Mess Were In
Beth Orton & Ryan Adams – Concrete Sky
Catherine Wheel with Tanya Donnelly – Judy Staring at the Sun
Tom Waits & Bette Midler – I Never Talk to Strangers
Wilco with Feist – You & I
REM with Patti Smith – E-bow the Letter
The New Pornographers – Myriad Harbour
Morrissey & Siouxsie – Interlude