The Lost Indie City “Friday the 13th” setlist

The Lost Indie City “Same Song Title, Different Song” setlist
Lemonheads – Into My Arms
Nick Cave – Into My Arms
Breeders – Glorious
Adorable – Glorious
Sloan – I Hate My Generation
Cracker – I Hate My Generation
Cast – Alright
Supergrass – Alright
Acid Test – Drop
Meat Beat Manifesto – Drop
Prodigy – Breathe
Ministry – Breathe
13 Engines – More
Sisters of Mercy – More
Simple Minds – Love Song
The Damned – Love Song
Elvis Costello – Allison
Slowdive- Allison
Rose Chronicles – Undertow
Lush – Undertow
House of Love – Christine
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Christine
Suede – Electricity
Spiritualized- Electricity
Ride – All I Want
Lightening Seeds – All I Want
Electronic – Disappointed
PIL – Disappointed
Moz – Disappointed