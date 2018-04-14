The Lost Indie City “Friday the 13th” setlist

The Lost Indie City “Same Song Title, Different Song” setlist

Lemonheads – Into My Arms

Nick Cave – Into My Arms

Breeders – Glorious

Adorable – Glorious

Sloan – I Hate My Generation

Cracker – I Hate My Generation

Cast – Alright

Supergrass – Alright

Acid Test – Drop

Meat Beat Manifesto – Drop

Prodigy – Breathe

Ministry – Breathe

13 Engines – More

Sisters of Mercy – More

Simple Minds – Love Song

The Damned – Love Song

Elvis Costello – Allison

Slowdive- Allison

Rose Chronicles – Undertow

Lush – Undertow

House of Love – Christine

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Christine

Suede – Electricity

Spiritualized- Electricity

Ride – All I Want

Lightening Seeds – All I Want

Electronic – Disappointed

PIL – Disappointed

Moz – Disappointed