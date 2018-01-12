The Lost Indie City “Gone Too Soon” setlist Jan 12 2018

Beastie Boys – Ch-Check It Out

Amy Winehouse – Monkey Man

Joe Strummer – Redemption Song

Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry

Morphine – You Speak My Language

Skinny Puppy – Tormentor

Joy Division – She Lost Control

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter

The Pretenders – The Phone Call

Kristy MacColl – You Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby

David Bowie – Valentines Day

Motörhead – Heroes

BB Gabor – Metropolitan Life

B52s – 52 Girls

Manic Street Preachers – Stay Beautiful

Faith No More – Faster Disco

Tragically Hip – Nautical Disaster

Mother Love Bone – Stargazer

Blind Melon – Change

Ramones – Howling at the Moon

Nirvana – Love Buzz

Soundgarden – Face Pollution

Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued

Alice in Chains – God Smack

Elliot Smith – Needle in the Hay

Nick Drake – Northern Sky

The Smithereens – A Girl Like You

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah