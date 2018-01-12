The Lost Indie City “Gone Too Soon” setlist Jan 12 2018
Beastie Boys – Ch-Check It Out
Amy Winehouse – Monkey Man
Joe Strummer – Redemption Song
Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry
Morphine – You Speak My Language
Skinny Puppy – Tormentor
Joy Division – She Lost Control
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter
The Pretenders – The Phone Call
Kristy MacColl – You Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby
David Bowie – Valentines Day
Motörhead – Heroes
BB Gabor – Metropolitan Life
B52s – 52 Girls
Manic Street Preachers – Stay Beautiful
Faith No More – Faster Disco
Tragically Hip – Nautical Disaster
Mother Love Bone – Stargazer
Blind Melon – Change
Ramones – Howling at the Moon
Nirvana – Love Buzz
Soundgarden – Face Pollution
Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued
Alice in Chains – God Smack
Elliot Smith – Needle in the Hay
Nick Drake – Northern Sky
The Smithereens – A Girl Like You
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah