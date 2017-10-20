The Lost Indie City “Hair” setlist

Echo & The Bunnymen – Rescue

The Cure – In-between Days

A Flock of Seagulls – Space age Lovesong

Brian Eno – Baby’s on Fire

Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz

The Levellers – One Way

Fishbone – Party at Ground Zero

Bob Marley – A Lalala Song

REM – Bad Day

Midnight Oil – Dream World

Sinead O’Connor- Mandinka

Smashing Pumpkins – Quasar

David Bowie – Lady Stardust

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Killing Jar

The Alarm – 68 Guns

Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11

Ramones – I wanna Be your Boyfriend

The Exploited – Dead Cities

Gen X – Your Generation

Bow Wow Wow – Aphrodisiac

Marilyn Manson – Tourniquet

Prodigy- Breathe

Soundgarden – Face Pollution

Pure – Blast

Japan – Life in Tokyo

Adam Ant – Kings of the Wild Fronteir

Lena Lovich -Lucky Number

Split Enz – Shark Attack

Duran Duran – Friends of Mine