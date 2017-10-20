The Lost Indie City “Hair” setlist
Echo & The Bunnymen – Rescue
The Cure – In-between Days
A Flock of Seagulls – Space age Lovesong
Brian Eno – Baby’s on Fire
Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz
The Levellers – One Way
Fishbone – Party at Ground Zero
Bob Marley – A Lalala Song
REM – Bad Day
Midnight Oil – Dream World
Sinead O’Connor- Mandinka
Smashing Pumpkins – Quasar
David Bowie – Lady Stardust
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Killing Jar
The Alarm – 68 Guns
Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
Ramones – I wanna Be your Boyfriend
The Exploited – Dead Cities
Gen X – Your Generation
Bow Wow Wow – Aphrodisiac
Marilyn Manson – Tourniquet
Prodigy- Breathe
Soundgarden – Face Pollution
Pure – Blast
Japan – Life in Tokyo
Adam Ant – Kings of the Wild Fronteir
Lena Lovich -Lucky Number
Split Enz – Shark Attack
Duran Duran – Friends of Mine