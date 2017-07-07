The Lost Indie City “Indie Dance Club Vol 3” setlist July 7

The Lost Indie City, “Indie Dance Party Volume 3” setlist

The Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion

PWEI – X,Y,& Z

Meat Beat Manifesto – Mindstream

Passion Pit – Little Secrets

Twenty One Pilots – Ride

LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at my House

Gang of Four – I love a Man in Uniform

Ledernacken – Amok

New Order – Fine Time

New Young Pony Club – Ice Cream

The Rapture – House of Jealous Lovers

Blancmange – Blind Vision

OK GO – Here it Goes Again

B.A.D. – Rush

The Beloved – Hello

The Shamen – Comin Home

SPK – Metal Dance

Le Tigre – Deceptacon

Delirium – Truly

Depeche Mode – World in My Eyes

Happyhead – Fabulous

P.I.L. – This is Not a Love Song

Thomas Dolby – Europa & The Pirate Twins

Book of Love – I Touch Roses

The Specials – Nite Klub

The Bodysnatchers – Do Rock Steady

The Selecter – 3 Minute Hero