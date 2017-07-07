The Lost Indie City “Indie Dance Club Vol 3” setlist July 7

The Lost Indie City, “Indie Dance Party Volume 3” setlist
The Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
PWEI – X,Y,& Z
Meat Beat Manifesto – Mindstream
Passion Pit – Little Secrets
Twenty One Pilots – Ride
LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at my House
Gang of Four – I love a Man in Uniform
Ledernacken – Amok
New Order – Fine Time
New Young Pony Club – Ice Cream
The Rapture – House of Jealous Lovers
Blancmange – Blind Vision
OK GO – Here it Goes Again
B.A.D. – Rush
The Beloved – Hello
The Shamen – Comin Home
SPK – Metal Dance
Le Tigre – Deceptacon
Delirium – Truly
Depeche Mode – World in My Eyes
Happyhead – Fabulous
P.I.L. – This is Not a Love Song
Thomas Dolby – Europa & The Pirate Twins
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
The Specials – Nite Klub
The Bodysnatchers – Do Rock Steady
The Selecter – 3 Minute Hero