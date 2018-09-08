The Lost Indie City “Interesting Song titles” set list

Primitive Radio Gods – Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money In my Hand

Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Dream Warriors – My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style

Wonderstuff – I Think I Must’ve Had Something Really Useful to Say

Elvis Costello – Put Your Big Toe in the Milk of Human Kindness

Leonard Cohen – Don’t Go Home with Your Hard-On

Carter USM – The Undertaker & The Hippy Protester

Mogwai – The Sun Smells Too Loud

Teenage Head – Teenage Beer Drinking Party

Furnaceface – We Love You Tipper Gore

Forgotten Rebels – I Left my Heart In Iran

Diodes – Tired of Waking Up Tired

Jona Lewie – You’ll Always Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties

M + M – Several Styles of Blonde Girls Dancing

Dexys Midnight Runners – Thankfully Not Living In Yorkshire Doesn’t Apply

The Waitresses – They’re all out of Liquor – Let’s Find Another Party

Sandi Thom – I wish I was a Punk Rocker with Flowers in My Hair

Dead Can Dance – Fortune Presents Gifts Not According to the Book

Pete Shelly – Guess I Must of Been in Love with Myself

Beck – Satan Gave me a Taco

They Might Be Giants – Nothings Gonna Change my Clothes

Ramones – Every-time I Eat Vegetables it makes me think of you

The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk

STP – Tripping on a Hole in a Paper Heart

The Ocean Blue – I’ve Sung Way too Many Songs for a Crowd That Didn’t Want to Hear

Screaming Blue Messiahs – Jesus Chrysler Drives a Dodge

Queens of the Stone Age – I Was a Teenage Hand Model

Flaming Lips – W.A.N.D.

Arctic Monkeys – Teddy Picker

New Pornographers – Jackie, Dressed in Cobras