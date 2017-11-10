The Lost Indie City “Ireland/Northern Ireland” setlist
U2 – The Electric Co
Fred – The Lights
An Emotional Fish – Celebrate
Boomtown Rats – Rat Trap
Sultans of Ping – Where’s Me Jumper?
Ash – Girl from Mars
We Were Promised Jetpacks – Peaks & Troughs
Frank & Walters – After All
The Divine Comedy – National Express
Hothouse Flowers – Don’t Go
Vamos- Hands
That Petrol Emotion – Hey Venus
Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else
A-House – Endless Art
My Bloody Valentine – When You Sleep
Snow Patrol – Run
Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
Undertones – Teenage Kicks
Therapy? – Still Hurts
Rollerskate Skinny – Speed to My Side
The Dubliners – Whiskey in a Jar
The Chieftans – O’Sullivans March
Cranberries – Ode to my Family
Sinhead O’Connor- Troy
Enya – Orinoco Flow
Damien Rice – The Blowers Daughter
The Pale – Butterfly
Cactus World News – Worlds Apart