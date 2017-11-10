The Lost Indie City “Ireland/Northern Ireland” setlist

U2 – The Electric Co

Fred – The Lights

An Emotional Fish – Celebrate

Boomtown Rats – Rat Trap

Sultans of Ping – Where’s Me Jumper?

Ash – Girl from Mars

We Were Promised Jetpacks – Peaks & Troughs

Frank & Walters – After All

The Divine Comedy – National Express

Hothouse Flowers – Don’t Go

Vamos- Hands

That Petrol Emotion – Hey Venus

Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else

A-House – Endless Art

My Bloody Valentine – When You Sleep

Snow Patrol – Run

Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster

Undertones – Teenage Kicks

Therapy? – Still Hurts

Rollerskate Skinny – Speed to My Side

The Dubliners – Whiskey in a Jar

The Chieftans – O’Sullivans March

Cranberries – Ode to my Family

Sinhead O’Connor- Troy

Enya – Orinoco Flow

Damien Rice – The Blowers Daughter

The Pale – Butterfly

Cactus World News – Worlds Apart