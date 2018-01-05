The Lost Indie City – Jan 5 2018 setlist

The Lost Indie City “Planes, Trains & Ships” setlist
The Jam – Down in the Tube-station at Midnight
The Las – Liberty Ship
SSQ – Jet Town
Flash & The Pan – Waiting for a Train
The Levellers – The Boatman
Nick Cave – The Ship Song
Stornoway – Boats & Trains
Beautiful South – I’ll Sail this Ship Alone
Love & Rockets – Kundalini Express
Tom Waits – Downtown Train
Patti Smith – Citizen Ship
The Blow Monkeys – Aeroplane City Love-song
Wolfmother – Love Train
Revco – Attack Ships on Fire
Swervedriver – Last Train to Satansville
Pavement – Hit the Plane Down
A-Ha – Train of Thought
Visage – Night Train
Madness – Waiting for the Ghost Train
Matt Mays & El Torpedo – Building a Boat
Be-Bop Deluxe – Ships in the Night
The Woodentops – Love Train
Beck – Broken Train
Modest Mouse – Float On
Kitchens of Distinction – Railwayed
The Horrors – A Train Roars
The Stanfields – Ship to Shore