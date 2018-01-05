The Lost Indie City – Jan 5 2018 setlist

The Lost Indie City “Planes, Trains & Ships” setlist

The Jam – Down in the Tube-station at Midnight

The Las – Liberty Ship

SSQ – Jet Town

Flash & The Pan – Waiting for a Train

The Levellers – The Boatman

Nick Cave – The Ship Song

Stornoway – Boats & Trains

Beautiful South – I’ll Sail this Ship Alone

Love & Rockets – Kundalini Express

Tom Waits – Downtown Train

Patti Smith – Citizen Ship

The Blow Monkeys – Aeroplane City Love-song

Wolfmother – Love Train

Revco – Attack Ships on Fire

Swervedriver – Last Train to Satansville

Pavement – Hit the Plane Down

A-Ha – Train of Thought

Visage – Night Train

Madness – Waiting for the Ghost Train

Matt Mays & El Torpedo – Building a Boat

Be-Bop Deluxe – Ships in the Night

The Woodentops – Love Train

Beck – Broken Train

Modest Mouse – Float On

Kitchens of Distinction – Railwayed

The Horrors – A Train Roars

The Stanfields – Ship to Shore