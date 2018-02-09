The Lost Indie City “Literary References” setlist

Billy Bragg – A Pict Song

The Pogues – Thousands Are Sailing

The Strokes – Soma

The Libertines – Narcissist

Lowest of the Low – Rosy & Grey

Spirit of the West – And if Venice is Sinking

Rheostatics – Legal Age Life at Variety Store

Lloyd Cole – Rattlesnakes

Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls

Dead Milkman – Punk rock Girl

Grapes of Wrath – Good to See You

Modest Mouse – Missed the Boat

Alt J – Breezeblocks

Neutral Milk Hotel – In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

Tori Amos – Jamaica Inn

Blur – Tender

The Ramones – Pet Sematary

Magazine – A Song from Under the Floorboards

Boo Radleys – Wake up Boo

PIL – Public Image

David Bowie – 1984

Anti Flag – 1984

Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles

Bad Religion – Empire Strikes Back

Belle & Sebastian – Nobody’s Empire

PJ Harvey – The River

The Cure – Drowning Man

The Stranglers – No More Heroes