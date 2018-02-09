The Lost Indie City “Literary References” setlist
Billy Bragg – A Pict Song
The Pogues – Thousands Are Sailing
The Strokes – Soma
The Libertines – Narcissist
Lowest of the Low – Rosy & Grey
Spirit of the West – And if Venice is Sinking
Rheostatics – Legal Age Life at Variety Store
Lloyd Cole – Rattlesnakes
Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls
Dead Milkman – Punk rock Girl
Grapes of Wrath – Good to See You
Modest Mouse – Missed the Boat
Alt J – Breezeblocks
Neutral Milk Hotel – In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
Tori Amos – Jamaica Inn
Blur – Tender
The Ramones – Pet Sematary
Magazine – A Song from Under the Floorboards
Boo Radleys – Wake up Boo
PIL – Public Image
David Bowie – 1984
Anti Flag – 1984
Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
Bad Religion – Empire Strikes Back
Belle & Sebastian – Nobody’s Empire
PJ Harvey – The River
The Cure – Drowning Man
The Stranglers – No More Heroes