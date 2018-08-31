The Lost Indie City “ Metal Covers” Setlist
The Donnas – Living After Midnight
DOA – Motorbreath
The Fitzgeralds – Holy Smoke
Dino Jr – Goin Blind
Red House Painters – Shock Me
Bif Naked – Nothing Else Matters
Feist – Black Tongue
The Last Hard Men – Schools Out
Emm Gryner – Crazy Train
Tori Amos – Only Women Bleed
Charles Barkley – Changes
The Lemonheads – Fade to Black
Djali Zwan – Number of the Beast
Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Faith No More – War Pigs
Cave In – N.I.B.
1000 Homo DJs – Supernaut
Richard Cheese – Welcome to the Jungle
Pat Boone – Enter Sandman
Hellsongs – Symphony of Destruction
Combo de la Muerte – Breaking The Law
Ministry – Thunderstruck
Offspring – Sin City
The Dandly Warhols – Hell’s Bells
Sunshiners -Back in Black
Reverend Horton Heat – Ace of Spades
The Suspects – Seek & Destroy