The Lost Indie City “ Metal Covers” Setlist

The Donnas – Living After Midnight

DOA – Motorbreath

The Fitzgeralds – Holy Smoke

Dino Jr – Goin Blind

Red House Painters – Shock Me

Bif Naked – Nothing Else Matters

Feist – Black Tongue

The Last Hard Men – Schools Out

Emm Gryner – Crazy Train

Tori Amos – Only Women Bleed

Charles Barkley – Changes

The Lemonheads – Fade to Black

Djali Zwan – Number of the Beast

Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Faith No More – War Pigs

Cave In – N.I.B.

1000 Homo DJs – Supernaut

Richard Cheese – Welcome to the Jungle

Pat Boone – Enter Sandman

Hellsongs – Symphony of Destruction

Combo de la Muerte – Breaking The Law

Ministry – Thunderstruck

Offspring – Sin City

The Dandly Warhols – Hell’s Bells

Sunshiners -Back in Black

Reverend Horton Heat – Ace of Spades

The Suspects – Seek & Destroy