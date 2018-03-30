The Lost Indie City “Multiple Instrumentalist” setlist

Blur – Charmless Man

Beck – Beer Can

Prince – Kiss

RHCP – Good Time Boys

The Edge w/ Sinead – Heroine

Paul Weller – Friday Street

Bryan Ferry – Let’s Stick Together

REM – What’s the Frequency Kenneth?

Thomas Dolby – Hot Sauce

Gary Numan – Metal

David Bowie – Beauty & The Beast

Police – Regatta De Blanc

Crowded House – Weather With You

Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong

Sufjan Stevens – The Only Thing

K. Christopher Brown – Everything

Weezer – My Name is Jonas

Frank Zappa – You Are What You Is

Liz Phair – Extraordinary

Green Day – Redundant

NIN – Wish

Foo Fighters – Alone & Easy Target

Jack White – Dead Leaves $ Dirty Ground

Sloan – A Side Wins

Ben Folds – Rock in the Suburbs

David Byrne w/ St. Vincent – Who

PJ Harvey – Piano Five

Moby – We Are All Made of Stars