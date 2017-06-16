The Lost Indie City, “Oh Canada Volume 3” setlist June 16 2017

Breeding Ground – Happy Now I Know

Wintersleep – Weighty Ghost

Skrdiggers – I Will Give You Everything

Great Big Sea – When I’m Up

U.S.S. – This is the Best

Limblifter – Ariel & Lotus

Headstones – Devils on Fire

Viletones – Rebel

The Dears – You & I are a Gang of Losers

Dan Mangan – Vessel

Bootsauce – Play with Me

Great Lake Swimmers – Stealing Tomorrow

Boys Brigade – Passion of Love

Plasterscene Replicas – We can Walk

Death from Above 1979 – White Is Red

Jale – All Ready

Acid Test – Slipping Away

The Creepshow – The Devils Son

Metric – Help I’m Alive

Universal Honey – Just Before Mary Goes

Conduit – Pill

Front Line Assembly – Mindphaser

Vital Sines – Collage

Voi Vod – Astronomy Domine

Treble Charger – Red

Leslie Feist – Inside & Out

Bon Iver – Towers

Constantines – Full Time