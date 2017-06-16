The Lost Indie City, “Oh Canada Volume 3” setlist June 16 2017
Breeding Ground – Happy Now I Know
Wintersleep – Weighty Ghost
Skrdiggers – I Will Give You Everything
Great Big Sea – When I’m Up
U.S.S. – This is the Best
Limblifter – Ariel & Lotus
Headstones – Devils on Fire
Viletones – Rebel
The Dears – You & I are a Gang of Losers
Dan Mangan – Vessel
Bootsauce – Play with Me
Great Lake Swimmers – Stealing Tomorrow
Boys Brigade – Passion of Love
Plasterscene Replicas – We can Walk
Death from Above 1979 – White Is Red
Jale – All Ready
Acid Test – Slipping Away
The Creepshow – The Devils Son
Metric – Help I’m Alive
Universal Honey – Just Before Mary Goes
Conduit – Pill
Front Line Assembly – Mindphaser
Vital Sines – Collage
Voi Vod – Astronomy Domine
Treble Charger – Red
Leslie Feist – Inside & Out
Bon Iver – Towers
Constantines – Full Time