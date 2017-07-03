The Lost Indie City “Oh Canada Volume 4” setlist

The Lost Indie City, Oh Canada Part 4 show setlist
Bedouin Soundclash – Mountain Top
Dream Warriors – Wash Your Face in My Sink
King Cobb Steele – Below the Stars
Odds – It Falls Apart
Arcade Fire – No Cars Go
The Razorbacks – Its Saturday Night
The Gutter Demons – Day of the Dead
Sandbox – Curious
Northern Pikes – Things I do for Money
Broken Social Scene – You Forgot it in People
Matthew Good – Weapon
Big Sugar – Sugar in my Coffee
Leonard Cohen – Chelsea Hotel No.2
Crash Parallel – Rain Delays
Emm Gryner – Pour Some Sugar on Me
Ron Sexsmith – Secret Heart
Electronic Dream Factory – So, what of tomorrow
Crystal Castles – Vanished
Ayria – Analog Trash
Actors – How Deep is the Hole
Stompin Tom Connors – Bud the Spud
Junkhouse – Shine
Billy Talent – Nothing to Lose
Wolf Parade – Shine a Light
Bruce Cockburn – Tokyo
Whitehorse – Boys Like You