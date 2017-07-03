The Lost Indie City “Oh Canada Volume 4” setlist

The Lost Indie City, Oh Canada Part 4 show setlist

Bedouin Soundclash – Mountain Top

Dream Warriors – Wash Your Face in My Sink

King Cobb Steele – Below the Stars

Odds – It Falls Apart

Arcade Fire – No Cars Go

The Razorbacks – Its Saturday Night

The Gutter Demons – Day of the Dead

Sandbox – Curious

Northern Pikes – Things I do for Money

Broken Social Scene – You Forgot it in People

Matthew Good – Weapon

Big Sugar – Sugar in my Coffee

Leonard Cohen – Chelsea Hotel No.2

Crash Parallel – Rain Delays

Emm Gryner – Pour Some Sugar on Me

Ron Sexsmith – Secret Heart

Electronic Dream Factory – So, what of tomorrow

Crystal Castles – Vanished

Ayria – Analog Trash

Actors – How Deep is the Hole

Stompin Tom Connors – Bud the Spud

Junkhouse – Shine

Billy Talent – Nothing to Lose

Wolf Parade – Shine a Light

Bruce Cockburn – Tokyo

Whitehorse – Boys Like You