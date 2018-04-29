The Lost Indie City “Piano” setlist
Joe Jackson – Breaking Us in Two
Ben Folds – Hiroshima
Elvis Costello – Oliver’s Army
Saint Motel – Puzzle Pieces
Waterboys – Old England
Gary Jules – Mad World
Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
Heartless Bastards – Into the Open
Possum Dixon – Invisible
LCD Soundsystem – New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down
London Grammer – Sights
Tears for Fears – Sea Song
Tom Waits – The Piano Has Been Drinking
Tori Amos – Silent All These Years
Beautiful South – Song for Whoever
Peter Gabriel – Here Comes the Flood
Shriekback – Cradle Song
Depeche Mode – Somebody
Bon Iver – I Can’t Make You Love Me
Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
Noah & The Whale – Tonights the Kind If Night
The Hold Steady – Stuck Between Stations
Mountain Goats – This Year
A Silent Film – You Will Leave a Mark
Damien Rice – 9 Crimes
David Bowie – Life on Mars?