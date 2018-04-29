The Lost Indie City “Piano” setlist

Joe Jackson – Breaking Us in Two

Ben Folds – Hiroshima

Elvis Costello – Oliver’s Army

Saint Motel – Puzzle Pieces

Waterboys – Old England

Gary Jules – Mad World

Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It

Heartless Bastards – Into the Open

Possum Dixon – Invisible

LCD Soundsystem – New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

London Grammer – Sights

Tears for Fears – Sea Song

Tom Waits – The Piano Has Been Drinking

Tori Amos – Silent All These Years

Beautiful South – Song for Whoever

Peter Gabriel – Here Comes the Flood

Shriekback – Cradle Song

Depeche Mode – Somebody

Bon Iver – I Can’t Make You Love Me

Kate Bush – The Kick Inside

Noah & The Whale – Tonights the Kind If Night

The Hold Steady – Stuck Between Stations

Mountain Goats – This Year

A Silent Film – You Will Leave a Mark

Damien Rice – 9 Crimes

David Bowie – Life on Mars?