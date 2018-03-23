The Lost Indie City “U.S. Road Trip” setlist
Husker Du – Eight Miles High
The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio
Talking Heads – Stay Up Late
Flaming Lips – The Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
The Shins – Simple Song
M.Ward – To Go Home
Built to Spill – Carry the Zero
The Decembrists – Calamity Song
Adoration Destroyed – Here to Bleed
NIN – March of the Pigs
Ministry – Lay Lady Lay
The Rain Within – Murder
Violent Femmes – American Music
Carbon Leaf – Shine
Dropkick Murphys – The State of Massachusetts
Pere Ubu – Oh Catherine
Minor Threat – Look Back & Laugh
Teenage Bottlerocket – Bigger Than Kiss
Pretty Boy Thorson – Me Too Dwight
Pepper – Give it Up
Portugal the Man – Modern Jesus
Apples in Stereo – Same Old Drag
Cracker – Low
Dino Jr – Start Choppin
Alice in Chains – Would?
The Raconteurs – Salute your Solution