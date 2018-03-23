The Lost Indie City “U.S. Road Trip” setlist

Husker Du – Eight Miles High

The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio

Talking Heads – Stay Up Late

Flaming Lips – The Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

The Shins – Simple Song

M.Ward – To Go Home

Built to Spill – Carry the Zero

The Decembrists – Calamity Song

Adoration Destroyed – Here to Bleed

NIN – March of the Pigs

Ministry – Lay Lady Lay

The Rain Within – Murder

Violent Femmes – American Music

Carbon Leaf – Shine

Dropkick Murphys – The State of Massachusetts

Pere Ubu – Oh Catherine

Minor Threat – Look Back & Laugh

Teenage Bottlerocket – Bigger Than Kiss

Pretty Boy Thorson – Me Too Dwight

Pepper – Give it Up

Portugal the Man – Modern Jesus

Apples in Stereo – Same Old Drag

Cracker – Low

Dino Jr – Start Choppin

Alice in Chains – Would?

The Raconteurs – Salute your Solution