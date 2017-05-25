We had such a great show yesterday, we rushed and rushed to get the podcast available. Check out local band Orexin on this edition, some Korn, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, as well as a gut-busting bit by Nick Swardson. Umm, this episode is a little blue. So yeah.
This week’s My AudioFace podcast now available
Wow this new band Orexin will do well. They are good.