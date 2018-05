Then you want to tune in Fridays at 11am and 1130am

for Vote For Me 6-7-18

Some may have you believe you only have limited choices come election time, not this show! You hear DIRECTLY from candidates without censorship or filtering.

This Friday, May 11th

11am: Narine Sookram- Independent Candidate for the Kitchener South – Hespeler

1130am: Rob Ferguson- Libertarian Candidate for Brantford – Brant

Get the latest updates on FB/Twitter/Insta: @VoteForMe6718