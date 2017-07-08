Tony’s Progressive Chill july 9

Song list:

Steve Vai – Creamsicle Sunset Mostly Autumn – Evergreen Remastered Dream Theater – Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence Alan Parsons Project – ‘Old and Wise’

This week I feature side 2 of Dream Theater’s Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence……. This Brilliant album is among there best It’s a concept album and deals with the subject of mental disorders such as depression etc etc

Make sure you listen …and above all know there is help…it starts with you and best therapy ever “MUSIC”

Every Sunday 12 1pm

The best old and new Progressive, Psychedelic, Rock

And I don’t stop there