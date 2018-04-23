UNREST: ME/CFS documentary at the Princess Twin Cinemas in Waterloo

Register for free here:





Jennifer Brea's Sundance award-winning documentary, Unrest, is a personal journey from patient to advocate to storyteller. Jennifer is twenty-eight years-old, working on her PhD at Harvard, and months away from marrying the love of her life when a mysterious fever leaves her bedridden. When doctors tell her it's "all in her head," she picks up her camera as an act of defiance and brings us into a hidden world of millions that medicine abandoned.





"… the documentary is not only for those suffering from chronic illnesses – it’s for everyone, especially those who feel they cannot relate. In the same way that we don’t need to be in love when we read a love story, viewers don’t need to be sick in order to participate in the much-needed conversation that Brea’s documentary proposes. In fact, participation and engagement by a more diverse population is not only preferable, it’s crucial. Millions of people currently have some diagnosis of chronic illness, with a reported 15 to 30 million people worldwide reportedly suffering from ME/CFS alone."





M.E. is a poorly understood, invisible chronic illness. Anyone familiar with M.E. or other invisible chronic illnesses such as Fibromyalgia, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or Multiple Chemical Sensitivity will appreciate Jennifer's story.





