Fridays at 11am you can hear directly from candidates running in the June 7th 2018 provincial election.

30 minutes of unfiltered, uncensored content from the people looking to represent you at Queen’s Park.

What could possibly go wrong? Tune in and find out.

Did you know?

In the 2014 provincial election, only 19.5% of eligible votes were cast for the governing Liberal party.

That means that over 80% of eligible voters did NOT vote for the winner of the last provincial election!

This is not unique to the last election. Results have been similar for the past several elections.

How is this possible?

We can blame the electoral system all we want and there is plenty to fix there, but the fact is that over 4.6 MILLION eligible voters did not vote in 2014. That is almost 1 out of every 2 eligible voters failing to cast a valid vote.

So what can you do? VOTE! This is the #1 thing you can do. It’s free and it is your responsibility as a citizen. Go do it.

Start here: eregistration.elections.on.ca

What else can you do? Tell your friends and family you are a voter, and encourage them to be one too! Voting is contagious, spread it around.

Still here? Good! Inform yourself. Find out about the candidates in your riding. You are electing someone to represent YOU in the government. Find out what your options are, learn about the candidates, ask them questions.

Remember, if you do not vote, then you are handing your vote to whoever wins.

Vote For Me 6-7-18 airs Fridays 11-1130am starting April 27th 2018, and every Friday until the Ontario election on June 7th 2018.

A post-election recap final will air on June 8th 2018.

Tune in at radiowaterloo.ca/listen, Rogers Digital 946 or locally on 102.7FM.