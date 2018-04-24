Attention all candidates running in the Ontario election to be held June 7th 2018.

You can access 30 minutes of free airtime to speak directly to the voters.

To apply:

Connect with all voters in your riding directly. You will have 30 minutesof free airtime on CKMS 102.7FM – Radio Waterloo.

In addition to broadcasting in Kitchener/Waterloo on the FM band, CKMS is available on Rogers digital 946 and across all of Ontario via radiowaterloo.ca/listen.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed during the Vote For Me 6-7-18 broadcasts are solely those of the speaker. CKMS does not specifically endorse any candidate appearing on this show.