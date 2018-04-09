What does “Sauerkraut and Enterprise” have to do with Book Sales and Scholarships?

Waterloo, April 9, 2018: Canadian Federation of University Women Kitchener-Waterloo (CFUW K-W) announces its 54th Annual Used Book Sale on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st, 2018.

The first used book sale was the vision of the late Edna Staebler, writer, philanthropist, and member of CFUW K-W. In 1964, Ms. Staebler suggested organizing a used book sale to raise funds to support local scholarships. Since then, funds raised at their annual book sale have helped CFUW K-W recognize and encourage educational excellence by offering scholarships and awards at the secondary and post-secondary levels in the Kitchener-Waterloo Region, and nationally. Since its founding in 1922, CFUW K-W has awarded close to $500,000 in scholarships.

Each year, thanks to generous donations from the community, CFUW K-W offers an incredible selection of pre-screened, top quality used books, starting at just $1, including hard and soft cover books for adults, youth and children, CDs, DVDs, talking books, sheet music. On Saturday, the final day of the sale, shoppers can take home any boxful of books for only $10.

Where: First United Church, 16 William St W, Waterloo, ON N2L 1J3

When: Book donations can be dropped off on April 18, 2018 between 9 am and 9 pm and April 19 between 9 am and 6 pm. The Book Sale runs from 9 am to 9 pm on April 20 and 9 am to 1 pm on April 21, 2018.

CFUW K-W is the local chapter of CFUW, a national, non-partisan, voluntary and self-funded organization, and one of 100 such clubs across Canada. CFUW works to improve the status of women, promoting human rights, public education, social justice, and peace. CFUW holds special consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Education Committee of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

Contact: Susan Vecchiarelli, CFUW K-W Past President, 2018 Book Sale Committee Chair

Email: msvecchiarelli@rogers.com

Phone: (519)885-7924

###

Best,

Cheryl

Cheryl Ambrose BSc PhD

VP Advocacy

Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW)

Cell: 519-546-89110

cheryl.d.ambrose@gmail.com

The Power of Women Working Together