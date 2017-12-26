who put on the crackling fire as the audio output and left the studio?

hi programmers,

just a reminder to leave on the airtime channel as the only active audio

when you leave the studio.

this even applies if it is dead air.

please do not leave a cd on repeat, a youtube playlist going , or a real

long audio clip playing on the computer as this requires physical,

on-site intervention to fix and other programmers who do not program

their show from the studio wont be able to air their show unless someone

turns off the other channels.

on a related topic is anyone available to turn on the airtime channel

and turn off the “cracking fire with christmas music” before 8am tuesday?

thanks,

dan kellar

CKMS VP