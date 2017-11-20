For Immediate release until Dec 13





Building a Foundation of Physical Literacy for Women 55-70+

A FREE Workshop for Sport Instructors and Coaches

The KW Sports Council has partnered with the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS) and Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) to offer a free physical literacy training workshop for Instructors and Coaches.

In this workshop you will:

• Learn what motivates women 55-70+ to be active

• Better understand what helps build confidence/competence

in physical activity and sport for women 55-70+

• Receive training in NCCP Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)

• Learn FMS adaptations/considerations for women 55-70+

• Learn about how incorporating FMS can increase physical



Saturday, December 16, 8:30am – 3:30pm (lunch provided)

The Family Centre, 200 Ardelt Ave., Kitchener ON N2C 2L9

No Cost for workshop, materials or FMS training

To register send an email to Shelley at: purpledog@sympatico.ca

(limited to first 30participants)

sponsored by:

Canadian Association for Advancement of Women in Sport

Coaching Association of Canada

Kitchener Waterloo Sports Council

Media contact: Shelley Callaghan, Project Manager (CAAWS)



613-324-1798; purpledog@sympatico.ca





Media release sent by Kitchener Waterloo Sports Council



