WREVA Group / WRVoltec Upcoming Events

1. WalterFedy – ChargeWR Event – Friday May 25th 11:30am – 1:30pm – 675 Queen St S Kitchener – WREVA members are invited to display their EVs during the event. Please RSVP if you would like to attend!
2. WREVA Meeting – Tuesday May 29th at 7pm – 9pm – Barry Cullen Boardroom Guelph. Presentations by Rob S (Travelling North America in a i3) and Ian G (New Solar announcement by Green Ontario Fund (www.greenon.ca) for residential Solar/Battery incentives). As well as EV news and discussion. Again please RSVP so we have the proper amount of seating available!
WREVA decals will be available at the meeting for $5, all proceeds go to the WREVA Group.
