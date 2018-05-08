WREVA Group / WRVoltec Upcoming Events

Hello Everyone,

Hope all are enjoying the nice weather (and improved EV ranges)! Here are some upcoming events to add to your calendars:

1. WalterFedy – ChargeWR Event – Friday May 25th 11:30am – 1:30pm – 675 Queen St S Kitchener – WREVA members are invited to display their EVs during the event. Please RSVP if you would like to attend!

Again please RSVP so we have the proper amount of seating available! 2. WREVA Meeting – Tuesday May 29th at 7pm – 9pm – Barry Cullen Boardroom Guelph. Presentations by Rob S (Travelling North America in a i3) and Ian G (New Solar announcement by Green Ontario Fund ( www.greenon.ca ) for residential Solar/Battery incentives). As well as EV news and discussion.

WREVA decals will be available at the meeting for $5, all proceeds go to the WREVA Group.

Thank you,

Mark Coughlan

@WREVAGroup

@WRVoltec