WREVA / WRVoltec Upcoming Events

1. EV Information Day – Sat April 14 Guelph – 10am – 2pm

Barry Cullen Chevy will be holding its first ever Electric Vehicle Information Event at their dealership in Guelph. This event is to inform the public so they may see and understand how EV's operate in the region, and outline the benefits and advantages of going EV. This is NOT a car sales event, and this event is open to ALL EV owners and enthusiasts. There will be presentations about EV ownership, food, and the opportunity to speak with experienced owners from around the region. WREVA has been invited to attend with as many owners and cars (any EV manufacturer) that would wish to attend and to converse with the public. Please RSVP (and have not already), if you would be interested in attending this event so they can plan to have enough food and space for the participants!