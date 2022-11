In 2002 Cyanide Kiss released their first demo CD. Created in a basement studio created with minimal effects and all running through a tape machine for playback/input separation. 20 years after this first music release Rob & Jeff McKenna combine solo audio projects Audio Boffins and All Weather haulage to create a combination track that can be heard at the Mano A Mano Bandcamp page.

Download Both albums free here:

https://manoamanoradio.bandcamp.com/album/chaac-mool