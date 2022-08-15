2021 Golden MP3 Award recipients!

Yes, it’s a bit late, but here are the results of the Golden MP3 Awards as chosen by you!

Sonic Boom Award



The Sonic Boom award goes to “It’s A Vibe” with Sherice, hosted by Sherice Alishaw. “Sonic Boom” is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music.

Culturally Diverse



The Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse award goes to Atardecer Ranchero, hosted by Felix Ranchero. It is given to either best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station, or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area.

LP Show



The Best LP Show award goes to Street Hop, hosted by DJ Carmelo. It is awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years.

Best Graphics



The Best Graphic Material award goes to CKMS Community Connections executive producer Jenniefer Stronge and associate producers Jeff Stager, Dylan Bravener, Bob Jonkman, and Steve Todd, who also composed and performs the theme music. It is awarded to the show with best supporting images either through a logo or website posts.

Most Original



The Most Original Program award goes to Sargam, hosted by Indira Singh. It is awarded to a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo.

DJ Adrock Memorial Award



The DJ Adrock Memorial Award goes to Late Night Vibes, hosted by DJ Maciek. The award is given for exceptional DJing.

Talk Focused Show



The Best Talk Focus award goes to Requiem For Rock hosted by Mr. Smart. It is given for the most interesting spoken word and informative talk show.

Freshest Beats



The Freshest Beats award is given to Truth Radio, hosted by DJ Chagger. It is awarded to a show in the first three years of existence.

Radio Waterloo Soldier



The SoundFM Soldier award is given to one or two members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep CKMS Community Radio alive. The term “SoundFM” was once used as the name of the station as community members put in countless hours of volunteer work to keep the station alive. The 2021 recipient is Lee Gregory for providing community support. Lee hosts the 81 82 83 84 show.

Honourable Mentions

Video Crown The Radio Star



The Video Crown The Radio Star award goes to Atardecer Ranchero hosted by Felix Ranchero. It is given to the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program

Teamwork Transition



The Teamwork Transistion award goes to The Jack and Marc Show hosted by Jack Van and Marc Opie. The Teamwork Transition award is given to the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo.

Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast



The Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast award goes to Mano A Mano (Play It Forward), hosted by DJ Steel. It is given to the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air.

Local Liaison of Canada



The Local Liaison of Canada award goes to Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat, hosted by Narine Dat Sookram. It is given to a DJ who puts local stories on a national level.

Community Radio Award



The Community Radio Award is presented to Bollywood Mirchi, hosted by Andy Nagpal. It is given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about.

Sharpen your pencils, and get ready in January to vote for the 2022 Golden MP3 Awards nominees!