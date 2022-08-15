Station

2021 Golden MP3 Award recipients!

Yes, it’s a bit late, but here are the results of the Golden MP3 Awards as chosen by you!

Sonic Boom Award

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards - Sonic Boom Award | 2018 - Mano A Mano | 2019 - Pressure Drop | 2020 - Pressure Drop & Requiem For Rock | 2021 - It's A Vibe with Sherice (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Sonic Boom award goes to “It’s A Vibe” with Sherice, hosted by Sherice Alishaw. “Sonic Boom” is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music.

Culturally Diverse

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse | 2016 - Caribbean Spice | 2017 - Dominical Culture | 2018 and 2019 - Mazaj Show | 2020 - Caribbean Spice | 2021 - Atardecer Ranchero (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse award goes to Atardecer Rancher | CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Horario de 04:00pm - 06:00pm | Tiempo del Este | Tel: 519-884-2567Atardecer Ranchero, hosted by Felix Ranchero. It is given to either best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station, or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area.

LP Show

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best LP Show | 2013 through 2016 - Mano A Mano | 2017 - So Old It's New & Souljah Session | 2018 - Rebel Time Radio | 2019 - Souljah Sessions | 2020 - Denim Entertainment | 2021 - Street Hop (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Best LP Show award goes to Street Hop | Thursdays @ 10PM | 102.7 CKMS FM | DJ CARMELO | RADIOWATERLOO.CA (silhoutte of DJ Carmelo wiht a cane, white on black)Street Hop, hosted by DJ Carmelo. It is awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years.

Best Graphics

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Graphic Material | 2015 - Audio Tsunami | 2016 - Street Hop & Souljah Sessions | 2017 - BoD - CKMS Logo | 2018 - Wide World of Motor Sport | 2019 - Mano A Mano | 2020 - Rob's Rewind | 2021- Community Connections (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Best Graphic Material award goes to CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connectiion (black and magenta letters on a square teal background)CKMS Community Connections executive producer Jenniefer Stronge and associate producers Jeff Stager, Dylan Bravener, Bob Jonkman, and Steve Todd, who also composed and performs the theme music. It is awarded to the show with best supporting images either through a logo or website posts.

Most Original

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Most Original Program | 2014 - The Agriculture Show | 2015 - Thanks for listening & Blue Sky Horse Radio | 2016 - Radio Absurdica | 2017 - Golden Record | 2018 - VMedia | 2019 - Tolking Cannabis | 2020 - Klausterfokken | 2021 - Sargam (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Most Original Program award goes to Sargam, hosted by Indira Singh. It is awarded to a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo.

DJ Adrock Memorial Award

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | DJ Adrock Memorial Award | 2012 - DJ Steel | 2013 - DJ Saviour | 2014 - The NattyPhysicist | 2015 - DJ Jeff E Jeff | 2016 - Moses Bogart | 2017 - Peter Fowler | 2018 - DJ Raph Kanai | 2019 - Francis Claire | 2020 - Indira Singh | 2021 - Late Night Vibes (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The DJ Adrock Memorial Award goes to DJ Maciek (black text "DJ Maciek" repeated at top and bottom, middle illustration of a DJ turntable deck with photography irises in place of the turntables)Late Night Vibes, hosted by DJ Maciek. The award is given for exceptional DJing.

Talk Focused Show

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Talk Focus | 2019 - Community Connections | 2020 - I Am Everything | 2021 - Requiem For Rock (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Best Talk Focus award goes to Poster: Winter Dance Party | Buddy Holly and the Crickets | Big Bopper | Ritchie Valens | Dion and the Belmonts (and much other text)Requiem For Rock hosted by Mr. Smart. It is given for the most interesting spoken word and informative talk show.

Freshest Beats

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Freshest Beats | 2013 - Friday Night Rockabilly | 2014 - The Electrifying Sessions | 2015 - Lost Indie City | 2016 - Ska Party / Radio Hootenanny | 2017 - Golden Record | 2018 - Requiem For Rock | 2019 - Golden Record | 2020 - Changemakers Without Borders & Val Scheer's Eclectic Garage | 2021 - Truth Radio (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Freshest Beats award is given to Truth Radio, hosted by DJ Chagger. It is awarded to a show in the first three years of existence.

Radio Waterloo Soldier

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards - SoundFM Soldier | 2013 - Dan, Nat (station move) | 2014 - Mark, Dan (CRTC license) | 2015 - Mark, Nat (station move) | 2016 - Nat, Cam (station running) | 2017 - Nat, Rob (OTF grant) | 2018 - Bob, Nat (tech stuff) | 2019 - Bob, Chris (more tech) | 2020 - Bob, Jeff (Covid support) | 2021 - Lee Gregory (community support) (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The SoundFM Soldier award is given to one or two members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep CKMS Community Radio alive. The term “SoundFM” was once used as the name of the station as community members put in countless hours of volunteer work to keep the station alive. The 2021 recipient is Lee Gregory for providing community support. Lee hosts the 81 82 83 84 show.

Honourable Mentions

Video Crown The Radio Star

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards - Video Crown the Radio Star | 2018 Natty Physicist | 2019 Reggae Patrol | 2020 Atardecer Ranchero | 2021 Atardecer Ranchero (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Video Crown The Radio Star award goes to Atardecer Rancher | CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Horario de 04:00pm - 06:00pm | Tiempo del Este | Tel: 519-884-2567Atardecer Ranchero hosted by Felix Ranchero. It is given to the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program

Teamwork Transition

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards - Teamwork Transition | 2018 Denim Ent. & 3 Nines Radio | 2019 - Into the Void & The Riley Powis Show | 2020 - Wax Jungle & Street Hop | 2021 - The Jack and Marc Show (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Teamwork Transistion award goes to The Jack and Marc Show hosted by Jack Van and Marc Opie. The Teamwork Transition award is given to the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo.

Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast | 2020 - Mano A Mano (Covid & ISO fest) | 2021 - Mano A Mano (Play it Forward) (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast award goes to Mano A Mano (medallion with the CN Tower logo for NCRC38 superimposed on crossed revolvers)Mano A Mano (Play It Forward), hosted by DJ Steel. It is given to the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air.

Local Liaison of Canada

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Local Liaison of Canada | 2013 - Non-toxic Airwaves | 2014 and 2015 - Coral FM | 2016 - Interzone | 2017 - Caribbean Spice | 2018 - MC Narine for Caribbean Spice and Chit chat with Narine | 2019 - In Conversation with Rashmi | 2020 - CKMS Newsroom | 2021 - Let's Chit Chat with Narine Dat (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Local Liaison of Canada award goes to Chit Chat poster with Gehan SabryLet’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat, hosted by Narine Dat Sookram. It is given to a DJ who puts local stories on a national level.

Community Radio Award

Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Community Radio Award | 2013 - DJ Zach (Haighbrau) | 2014 - Moses Bogart (local 1/2 hr.) | 2015 - DJ Carmelo (fresh 5) | 2016 - DJ JD (TUSP) | 2017 - Mr. K (MyAudioFace) | 2018 - 3 nines Radio (LTA) | 2019 - Let's Chit Chat with Narine Dat | 2020 - Community Connections | 2021 - Bollywood Mirchi (golden letters on a background representing a digital VU meter, with the CKMS sunflower logo at the top left above previous years winners)
The Community Radio Award is presented to Bolly Mix | Your Favourite Bollywood Hits Music Radio Show (portraits of Yasin Dewji and Andy Nagpal on either side of text)Bollywood Mirchi, hosted by Andy Nagpal. It is given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about.

Sharpen your pencils, and get ready in January to vote for the 2022 Golden MP3 Awards nominees!

