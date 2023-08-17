2023 Annual General Meeting for Radio Waterloo: 1pm Sat 26 Aug 2023 at Country Hills Library

The 2023 Annual General Meeting for Radio Waterloo will be held on Saturday, 26 August 2023:

What: 2023 Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting

When: 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Saturday 26 August 2023

Where: CH Meeting Room, Country Hills branch, Kitchener Public Library

Location: 1500 Block Line Road, Kitchener Map

Online: https://radiowaterloo.ca/meeting (Google Meet)

For those who can’t attend in person and can’t use Google Meet, a phone number for dialling in to the online meeting will be provided closer to the AGM date.

A complete package with information for the Annual General Meeting is available to members on request. It will contain the meeting agenda, last year’s AGM minutes, financial statements, current and proposed by-laws, and a proxy form for people who can’t attend the meeting. Printouts will not be provided at the AGM, please bring your own printouts or a device to display the PDF file (approximately 50 pages, 1.0 MBytes).

Election to the Board of Directors is open to members. Nominations are being accepted until 11:59pm on Wednesday 23 August 2023. Members can contact the Board for the nomination form.

This is a public meeting, everyone is invited to attend. Only members in good standing can vote on motions, or for the election of members to the Board of Directors.

Agenda

Year in Review (Nat Persaud, President). Approval of 2022 AGM Minutes. Vote on By-law changes. Finances Review 2022-2023 budget. Vote on 2023-2024 budget. Vote on Review Engagement. Election results for Board of Directors. Members’ Forum. Adjournment.

A brief meeting of the new Board of Directors will be held after the AGM.

Please join us at 8:00pm that evening at Ouroboros Sports Lounge, 101 Hazelglen Drive, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Street Hop with DJ Carmelo!