CKMS-FM Live on-site at Ever After Music Festival 2018 ! PODCAST NOW AVAILABLE !!!

Ever After Music Festival 2018 !

Take a listen in with Cam Matthews and CKMS 102.7 FM Waterloo Live on-site at the Ever After Music Festival in Kitchener, Ontario! This podcast is available on Mixcloud.com, 102.7 CKMS-FM syndicated content and available for download on radiowaterloo.ca. It takes you through some of the recorded DJ sets at the festival by the artist performances and festival-goer interviews throughout the day one and two of the 3 day festival.

Music clips and DJ sets featured in this years podcast include Camo & Krooked, Pendulum DJ set, Drezo, AC Slater and Illenium.

Festival goer’s doing interviews from K-W locals to near places like Burlington, Toronto and Richmond Hills, ON; to far like Montreal, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Buffalo N.Y. and Chicago, Illinois! Recorded takes from all including ravers, merchants, awareness outreach workers and bass music lovers of all kinds.

Ever After – Every June!

Ever After 2018 CKMS Live Podcast: https://www.mixcloud.com/DenimnZeebrat/ever-after-music-festival-2018-1027-fm-radio-waterloo-live-festival-podcast/

