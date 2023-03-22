Shows

Father To Son Indie Music Show

Wednesday March 22, 2023 @ 9:00 PM

Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show

All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie

Today we are featuring some old friends as well as some new ones, here is the set list…

Thank you for listening,

Gary and Ben

  1. I Keep Texting You by Moira & Claire
  2. Flowering Rush by Zuffalo
  3. When the Sun Won’t Come by Jake Ian
  4. Quiet Lives by The Sheveled
  5. Christian in the Colosseum by Jeff Brett
  6. Whales by Church of Trees
  7. New Obsession by Alexanne
  8. Prairie Plains by Kate Blechinger

