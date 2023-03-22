Father To Son Indie Music Show

Wednesday March 22, 2023 @ 9:00 PM
Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show
All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie
Today we are featuring some old friends as well as some new ones, here is the set list…
Thank you for listening,
Gary and Ben
- I Keep Texting You by Moira & Claire
- Flowering Rush by Zuffalo
- When the Sun Won’t Come by Jake Ian
- Quiet Lives by The Sheveled
- Christian in the Colosseum by Jeff Brett
- Whales by Church of Trees
- New Obsession by Alexanne
- Prairie Plains by Kate Blechinger