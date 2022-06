Here I am baby, come and take me.

The setlist for this show follows these great photos from local K-W 1980s concerts, retrieved from the University of Waterloo Library, Special Collections & Archives. From the K-W Record Photographic Negative Collection.

Teenage Head at Bingeman Park roller rink 23 May 1980

Gang of Four at Super Skate Seven 5 March 1983

UB40 at Super Skate Seven on 9 March 1984