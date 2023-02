At 3pm our guest on CKMS #CommunityConnections is Cait Glasson @FullmtalFemnist - we'll talk about the petition to extend to transgender people the right to claim asylum in Canada. Listen to CKMS-FM 102.7, online at https://radiowaterloo.ca/listen or YouTube Live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsiX0gD0KJk