81 82 83 84 Season 2 Episode 41: Right and Wrong

Stop everythingI think I hear the PresidentThe Pied Piper of the TV screenIs gonna make it simpleAnd he’s got it all mapped outAnd illustrated with cartoonsToo hard for clever folks to understandThey’re more used to words like:IdeologyThey’re not talkin’ ’bout right and leftThey’re talkin’ ’boutRight and wrong, do you know the difference?Right and wrong, do you know the difference?‘Tween the right and the left and the east and the westWhat you know and the things that you’ll never see?

