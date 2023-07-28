81 82 83 84 Season 2 Episode 41: Right and Wrong

Stop everythingI think I hear the President The Pied Piper of the TV screen Is gonna make it simple And he’s got it all mapped out And illustrated with cartoons Too hard for clever folks to understand They’re more used to words like: Ideology They’re not talkin’ ’bout right and left They’re talkin’ ’bout Right and wrong, do you know the difference? Right and wrong, do you know the difference? ‘Tween the right and the left and the east and the west What you know and the things that you’ll never see?