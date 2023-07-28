81 82 83 84 Season 2 Episode 41: Right and Wrong

Stop everything

I think I hear the President

The Pied Piper of the TV screen

Is gonna make it simple

And he’s got it all mapped out

And illustrated with cartoons

Too hard for clever folks to understand

They’re more used to words like:

Ideology

They’re not talkin’ ’bout right and left

They’re talkin’ ’bout

Right and wrong, do you know the difference?

Right and wrong, do you know the difference?

‘Tween the right and the left and the east and the west

What you know and the things that you’ll never see?