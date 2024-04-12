81 82 83 84 Season 3 Episode 22: Eclipse

All that you touch, and all that you see

All that you taste, all you feel

And all that you love, and all that you hate

All you distrust, all you save

And all that you give, and all that you deal

And all that you buy, beg, borrow or steal

And all you create, and all you destroy

And all that you do, and all that you say

And all that you eat, and everyone you meet

And all that you slight, and everyone you fight

And all that is now, and all that is gone

And all that’s to come, and everything under the sun is in tune

But the sun is eclipsed by the moon