A Home for the Holidays – A Facebook Auction Fundraiser for the Roblero-Morales family

Help find a home for the Roblero-Morales family this holiday season!



Facebook Auction from 15 November to 1 December 2021

Sandra Morales and her six children have been living with her brother-in-law’s family in Waterloo for over two years now, after her husband and the family’s main provider Daniel Roblero was deported by Canada to Guatemala. Sandra has since been trying to rebuild their life in Kitchener-Waterloo, ON, working full-time and caring for their children alone. After months of being threatened with deportation, Sandra and her kids recently received permanent status, but they are still waiting for the papers and it could be a long time before they are reunited with Daniel.

In the meantime, they are ready to move into a space of their own. The housing crisis has made finding a home extremely difficult, especially for families in their situation, so we hope this fundraiser can help alleviate some of the financial burden and lighten the load on Sandra.

All funds raised from this auction will go directly to the Roblero-Morales family, who will put the money towards rent over the next year.

Items to donate to the auction could include homemade crafts, art, services or skills, baking, gift cards, and so much more! Reach out if you have any questions about your item.

This auction is organized by KW community members who have known Sandra and her family for the last few years and are supporting their search for housing.

Learn more about their story in these news articles

On Radio Waterloo:

23 February 2020: Families Belong Together: A community Fundraiser

17 February 2020: Vegetarian Potluck Dinner in Support of the Roblero-Morales Family

November 2019: AW@L Radio – 2019-12-27 – Stacey Gomez – Supporting the Roblero Morales family

Other articles:

November 2019: Guatemalan family faces tough choice as deportation looms in the new year (CTV News)

December 2019: Community members deliver holiday card to Waterloo MP calling for permanent status for Roblero Morales family (Grand River Media Collective)

April 2020: Kitchener family facing deportation (The Record)