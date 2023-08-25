AWH EP 8 Featuring Donovan Stringer & FREE COFFEE #2

First the podcast. In this episode of my radio take-over podcast I talk about the “Dark Side” of Eurorack. How can you get your hands on cheap modules? And if so, at what cost? During my second hand gear dealing I came across this episodes feature artist….

The featured solo artist is SICKLE aka Donovan Stringer. Check out their soundcloud page and support their music here: https://soundcloud.com/vaesolis

FREE COFFEE #2

Here are the clues for you to find your FREE COFFEE it is at this location:

This isn’t an official location and parking isn’t the greatest. You might need to park at a nearby location and walk a bit to get to this fantastic look-out. Even if your not going for the free coffee this is a great spot to look out over the City of Waterloo. The video doesn’t do justice to how great this spot really is.

If you have no idea where this might be, the first comment in this next video will help you to find the location:

Note: There is a little bit of searching necessary so that not just any muggle walking by could find it, however if you have found the location and have looked around it could mean someone has already found it. There will be another coffee hidden with the next podcast post next weekend.

Good Luck!