In this radio podcast I was playing with my NiftyCASE and my brand new Mutable Instruments Plaits module. I was also using the Cre8Audio Chips Module and a few LFOs from the Function Junction and the behringer 150.

The featured solo artist is Cara Leigh. Check out her Youtube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/caraleig…

Check out her music at her bandcamp page here: https://caraleigh.bandcamp.com/album/…