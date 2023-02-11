AWH Takeover #4 featuring Brad Weber

I have moved into the second dimension with my our Modular journey and incorporated a Moog which I am exploring but an very new with. This is also an entry level Moog – The Mavis. Still very cool. In this episode I feature Coy Haste aka Brad Weber. A super cool musician originally from Waterloo, now TO. I’m not sure that he uses Eurorack but he does have a lot of weird tech that I dont know what it does other than making great music! Check it out in the podcast here:

Then check out www.mamradio.ca for more AWH takeovers.

Visit also: Coy Haste Bandcamp