Mano-A-Mano

AWH Takeover #4 featuring Brad Weber

Leave a comment

I have moved into the second dimension with my our Modular journey and incorporated a Moog which I am exploring but an very new with. This is also an entry level Moog – The Mavis. Still very cool.  In this episode I feature Coy Haste aka Brad Weber. A super cool musician originally from Waterloo, now TO. I’m not sure that he uses Eurorack but he does have a lot of weird tech that I dont know what it does other than making great music! Check it out in the podcast here:

Then check out www.mamradio.ca for more AWH takeovers.

Visit also: Coy Haste Bandcamp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.