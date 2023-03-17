AWH Takeover #5 Featuring Steve Castellano aka Electtronica Sperimentale

In this episode of my radio take-over podcast I just got a whole bunch of cool new modules: Pittsburgh Modular Giraffe, Intellijel Quad VCA, Expert Sleepers Disting MK1, Erica Synths Pico LFO/S&H, ADDAC Dual Filter and 4MS Row Power (not racked yet) I chat about these and try to quantize a random sample & hold in the background while talking about “The Modular Journey” that many people speak about.

The featured solo artist is Steve Castellano aka Elettronica Sperimentale. Check out his bandcamp page and support his music here:

https://elettronicasperimentale.bandcamp.com/

Check out his Youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@SteveCastellano

This episode was broadcast on CKMS 102.7FM Radio Waterloo: Original Air Date: Feb 25th 2023 https://www.youtube.com/@CKMS1027FMRadioWaterloo