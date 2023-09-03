KW is bustling with youth culture, and Bandwidth is all about showcasing the music of students and youth in and around the area. Run by members of Jam Network, a music club at the University of Waterloo, this show will consist of student tracks, live in-studio performances, interviews and discussion about interesting music and University related topics, and more! Don’t miss it!

Bandwidth is hosted by Charlie Dickson, Joyce Yang, and Bastian Perez, and airs on CKMS-FM on Monday from 8:01pm to 9:00pm.







