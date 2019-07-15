Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts on #CANYouthVoteMatter and #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign!

Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Kelly Dick, former NDP MPP candidate in Kitchener-Conestoga and current President Waterloo Regional Labour Council & United Food and Commercial Workers Union, on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo. On Sunday July 21st, 2019 at 12 noon, join us as we discuss the importance of Youth & Minority Votes and Kelly’s own political career and struggles.

It will be live streamed on Facebook too.

Shout out to my classmate Katherine Lam for making Kelly’s Radio Show Poster.

#CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign!